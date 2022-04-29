THORChain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $201.38 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. During the last week, THORChain has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for about $7.13 or 0.00018262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $2.36 billion and $201.38 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042326 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,853.21 or 0.07303759 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00057240 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

