Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.67

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.67 and last traded at $23.77, with a volume of 8152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

TITN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $545.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.25.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 73,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40,430 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 2.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,796,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the third quarter valued at about $700,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.