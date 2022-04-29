TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TMC the metals’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TMC the metals will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TMC the metals.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, CEO Gerard Barron bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Craig Shesky bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,010 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMC stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27. TMC the metals has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $15.39.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc engages in the exploration of battery-grade metals. It primarily explores for nickel sulfate, cobalt sulfate, copper, and manganese products. The company, through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

