TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $163.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMXXF opened at $100.00 on Monday. TMX Group has a 1-year low of $95.32 and a 1-year high of $116.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.36.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.