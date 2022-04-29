TomoChain Price Tops $1.20 (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 29th. One TomoChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $108.21 million and $27.95 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TomoChain has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TomoChain

TomoChain launched on February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,483,138 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com . TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

TomoChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TomoChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TomoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

