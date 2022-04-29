TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE) Declares Dividend of €0.69

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of €0.69 ($0.74) per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.66. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:TTE opened at GBX 46.75 ($0.60) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 46.41. The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. TotalEnergies has a one year low of GBX 9.75 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 56.30 ($0.72).

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

