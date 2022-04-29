Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.12). 97,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 398,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.13).

Several research firms recently commented on TXP. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.55) price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 86.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 101.28. The company has a market capitalization of £185.44 million and a PE ratio of 41.90.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.