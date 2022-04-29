TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.32. TPG RE Finance Trust reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $2,254,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after buying an additional 31,256 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,466,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after buying an additional 291,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRTX traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,266. The company has a current ratio of 360.86, a quick ratio of 360.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $813.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.63%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

