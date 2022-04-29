Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.44

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and traded as low as $1.06. Track Group shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.82.

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter. Track Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 360.55%.

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices. Its products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology; and Shadow, an offender tracking device with 3G compliant.

