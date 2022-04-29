Tranchess Price Tops $0.64 on Major Exchanges (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 29th. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $47.59 million and approximately $33.18 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,493.71 or 1.00107918 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00050970 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00024246 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001465 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00166025 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,401,343 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

