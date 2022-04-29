TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

TransAlta has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years. TransAlta has a payout ratio of 200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect TransAlta to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $483.94 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 20.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TransAlta by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TransAlta by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,214,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,502,000 after buying an additional 237,076 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in TransAlta by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 596,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 148,832 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TransAlta by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in TransAlta by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TAC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

