TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives C$16.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.00.

TA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

TA stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$13.78. 799,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,926. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$10.82 and a 52-week high of C$14.75. The stock has a market cap of C$3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.38.

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$610.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.71%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

