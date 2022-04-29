TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $958-968 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $944.86 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$3.980 EPS.

Shares of TRU opened at $90.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.47 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.15.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in TransUnion by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,194,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,689,000 after acquiring an additional 70,318 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 206,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $789,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in TransUnion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,563,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

