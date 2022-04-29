TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.960-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $958 million-$968 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $947.80 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$3.980 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.15.

Shares of TRU opened at $90.89 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.47 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

