Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered Travelzoo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of TZOO opened at $6.81 on Thursday. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $18.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $82.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.23 and a beta of 1.72.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.15. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 111.27% and a net margin of 1.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 61,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $389,349.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $36,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,091 shares of company stock worth $1,681,161 in the last 90 days. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 86,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Travelzoo by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Travelzoo by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Travelzoo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 87,521 shares during the period. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

