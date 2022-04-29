TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-11% yr/yr to ~$925.6-951.4, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $944.36 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRS. TheStreet cut shares of TriMas from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriMas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

NASDAQ:TRS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.93. The company had a trading volume of 108,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.61. TriMas has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $38.72.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.68 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriMas will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. TriMas’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

In other TriMas news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 67.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 13.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 86.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

