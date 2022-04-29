TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriState Capital had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $31.84 on Friday. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65.

TSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 101.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

