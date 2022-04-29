TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Issues Earnings Results

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 26.92%.

Shares of TSC traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.84. 282,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,948. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriState Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In related news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TriState Capital by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriState Capital (Get Rating)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.