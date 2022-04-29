TRON Hits Market Capitalization of $6.44 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, TRON has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0633 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $6.44 billion and $1.38 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002208 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004113 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000244 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,615,769,383 coins and its circulating supply is 101,615,756,958 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

