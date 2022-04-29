TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on TrueBlue in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TrueBlue currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $909.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82. TrueBlue has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $32.91.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford bought 15,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.21 per share, with a total value of $378,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $66,398.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 161,577 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 277.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,138,000 after purchasing an additional 953,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after purchasing an additional 43,095 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 62,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About TrueBlue (Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.