TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $31.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.04.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 34.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

In related news, General Counsel Michael James Hall purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.72 per share, for a total transaction of $31,720.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,270.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

