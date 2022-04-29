Trxade Group (OTCMKTS:TRXD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.06

Trxade Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TRXD – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and traded as low as $1.72. Trxade Group shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 44,644 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.00 and a beta of 1.35.
About Trxade Group (OTCMKTS:TRXD)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trxade Group (TRXD)
