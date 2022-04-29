Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.81

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.81 and traded as low as $39.34. Tsingtao Brewery shares last traded at $39.34, with a volume of 19,838 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

