Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.81

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.81 and traded as low as $39.34. Tsingtao Brewery shares last traded at $39.34, with a volume of 19,838 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.75.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tsingtao Brewery (TSGTY)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.