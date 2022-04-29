Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 47.49%. The company had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE TPB traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.64. 1,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,577. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $578.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 414.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the third quarter valued at $303,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.