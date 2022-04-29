TurtleCoin (TRTL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.67 Million

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $112,937.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 113,263,572,062 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

