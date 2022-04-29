Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.44 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) will announce $12.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.59 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $11.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $51.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 billion to $51.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $52.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.41 billion to $52.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSN. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 17.6% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 31.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $95.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,708,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

