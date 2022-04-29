Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.15.

NYSE UBER opened at $32.82 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $59.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of -102.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

