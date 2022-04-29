UBS Group Cuts Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Price Target to €8.80

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at UBS Group from €9.00 ($9.68) to €8.80 ($9.46) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Banca Mediolanum from €11.50 ($12.37) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Banca Mediolanum alerts:

BNCDY stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $14.83. 504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470. Banca Mediolanum has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $23.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.