UBS Group Reiterates $185.00 Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) has been given a $185.00 price objective by UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.10.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,234,586. Apple has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.89 and a 200 day moving average of $164.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,812,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $25,228,507,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,441 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,131,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.