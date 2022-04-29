Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Receives GBX 2,887.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,887.50 ($36.80).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,350 ($29.95) to GBX 3,500 ($44.61) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($44.61) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

In other Ultra Electronics news, insider Simon Pryce sold 32,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,163 ($40.31), for a total value of £1,031,644.08 ($1,314,866.28). Also, insider Jos Sclater sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,191 ($40.67), for a total transaction of £406,852.50 ($518,547.67).

Shares of ULE stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.25) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,220 ($41.04). The company had a trading volume of 81,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,429. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,231.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,160.54. Ultra Electronics has a one year low of GBX 1,978 ($25.21) and a one year high of GBX 3,420 ($43.59). The firm has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

About Ultra Electronics (Get Rating)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. The company operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. It offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.