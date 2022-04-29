Ultra Price Down 14.7% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 29th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $230.71 million and $4.60 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002114 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,521.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.55 or 0.00767247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00198421 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001203 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00010778 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00022279 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,372,124 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.