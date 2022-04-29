UMA (UMA) Trading 11.4% Lower This Week

UMA (UMA) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 29th. One UMA coin can now be bought for about $5.35 or 0.00013872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $353.83 million and approximately $30.87 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UMA has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00031526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00101038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About UMA

UMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 107,028,528 coins and its circulating supply is 66,145,876 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

