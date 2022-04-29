UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.04. 324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $112.24. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.70.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $159,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $44,425.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,214 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 55.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,767,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter worth about $248,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

