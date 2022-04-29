Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity (NYSEARCA:UGCE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity (NYSEARCA:UGCE – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.76 and last traded at $23.83. 3,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 4,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.93.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.