Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark reiterated a buy rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Uni-Select in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$27.50 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.86.

Uni-Select stock opened at C$30.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of C$12.33 and a 52 week high of C$33.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,214.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.95.

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$504.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$495.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that Uni-Select will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

