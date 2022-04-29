Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market cap of $11.66 million and approximately $71,996.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00042343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.18 or 0.07290261 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00057972 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

