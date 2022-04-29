UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) PT Lowered to €16.50 at Morgan Stanley

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from €19.50 ($20.97) to €16.50 ($17.74) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UniCredit from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale downgraded UniCredit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UniCredit from €15.10 ($16.24) to €18.00 ($19.35) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on UniCredit from €18.60 ($20.00) to €15.50 ($16.67) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.75.

OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

