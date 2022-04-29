Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,400 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($43.33) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($58.63) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,000 ($50.98) to GBX 3,650 ($46.52) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($43.33) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($50.98) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($57.35) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,915 ($49.90).

Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,732.50 ($47.57) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £95.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($41.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,388 ($55.93). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,507.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,754.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35.90 ($0.46) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

In related news, insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($47.96) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($191,842.98). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($48.87) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($25,410.15). Insiders have bought 4,523 shares of company stock valued at $17,057,272 over the last three months.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

