Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 35.90

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35.90 ($0.46) per share on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,718.68 ($47.40) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($41.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,388 ($55.93). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,507.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,754.32. The stock has a market cap of £95.34 billion and a PE ratio of 18.87.

In other news, insider Strive Masiyiwa purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($48.87) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($25,410.15). Also, insider Adrian Hennah acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($47.96) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($191,842.98). Insiders acquired 4,523 shares of company stock worth $17,057,272 in the last three months.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULVR. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($57.35) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($50.98) price target on Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($52.64) price objective on Unilever in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($45.88) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($48.43) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,915 ($49.90).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

