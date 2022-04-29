Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €20.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($21.51) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UN01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($42.26) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.81) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($22.04) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.23 ($33.58).

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €24.40 ($26.24) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.96. Uniper has a 52-week low of €16.05 ($17.26) and a 52-week high of €42.45 ($45.65). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.01.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

