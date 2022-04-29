United Biomedical Inc Acquires 18,105 Shares of Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) Stock

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) major shareholder United Biomedical Inc purchased 18,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $62,462.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,611,559 shares in the company, valued at $178,059,878.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of VAXX stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.77. 37,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,432. Vaxxinity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAXX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

