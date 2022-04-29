United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.00.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.95. 23,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,701. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.98. The company has a market cap of $161.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.13 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

