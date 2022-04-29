United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Trimmed by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.40.

NYSE UPS traded up $3.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $190.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,154,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.13 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

