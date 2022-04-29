United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Set at $200.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UPS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $226.00.

UPS opened at $190.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $177.13 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,873 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,704,000 after purchasing an additional 697,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,775,000 after purchasing an additional 635,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

