United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS.

Shares of URI stock opened at $318.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $285.59 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allstate Corp raised its position in United Rentals by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $714,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URI. KeyCorp cut their price target on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.54.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

