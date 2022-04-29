United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS.
Shares of URI stock opened at $318.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $285.59 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84.
In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URI. KeyCorp cut their price target on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.54.
United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
United Rentals Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Rentals (URI)
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.