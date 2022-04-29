United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (USLM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

United States Lime & Minerals has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

United States Lime & Minerals stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.71. United States Lime & Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $109.05 and a fifty-two week high of $153.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.09.

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.11 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 19.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Lime & Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 48.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

