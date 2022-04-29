United States Steel Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

United States Steel has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. United States Steel has a payout ratio of 5.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United States Steel to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $32.23 on Friday. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.10. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,654,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 774,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,413,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,838 shares of company stock valued at $6,688,783 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in United States Steel by 1,622.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 429,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 404,165 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

