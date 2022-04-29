United States Steel (NYSE:X) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

United States Steel stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.23. The company had a trading volume of 12,312,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,591,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.99.

Get United States Steel alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. Wolfe Research cut United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 2,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $84,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,838 shares of company stock worth $6,688,783 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 1,622.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 429,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 404,165 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Steel (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.