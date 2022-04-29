UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Westpac Banking Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,155 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $123,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.17.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $9.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $514.97. 65,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,360. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $507.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

