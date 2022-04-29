Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

UVE stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.63. 9,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,092. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $394.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.14. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In related news, CFO Frank Wilcox purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $32,835.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,750 shares of company stock worth $176,355. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Universal Insurance by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Insurance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.